Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mathias Normann joins Norwich on season-long loan from FC Rostov

By Press Association
August 29, 2021, 8:34 pm
Mathias Normann has joined Norwich on loan (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mathias Normann has joined Norwich on loan (Liam McBurney/PA)

Norwich have signed midfielder Mathias Normann on a season-long loan from FC Rostov.

The Canaries hold an option to sign the 25-year-old permanently at the end of the season should he impress.

Normann, who has been capped seven times by Norway, joined Brighton from Bodo/Glimt in 2017 but did not feature for the Seagulls before moving to Rostov the following year.

He told Norwich’s website: “This will be very exciting for me.

“I know that Norwich play very good football and they like to keep the ball. They have a lot of energy. I spoke a little bit to the head coach (Daniel Farke) and everything looks very good.

“I’m a defensive midfielder, I like to tackle, to win the ball and to use my body. I like to be on the ball and try to dictate the game.

“I think I’m ready for this level now and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

Farke said: “It’s not easy for us to bring a player in who had many clubs interested in him. We see lots of potential in Mathias and he’s capable to play in several roles. He’s quite versatile in the midfield positions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal