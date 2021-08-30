Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 5:02 am
Great Britain’s wheelchair rugby team celebrate gold (imagecommsralympicsGB)
Great Britain's wheelchair rugby team celebrate gold (imagecommsralympicsGB)

Tokyo once again took centre stage over the weekend as Paralympic athletes battled it out for glory on the biggest stage.

There were highs and lows in the Premier League too, while in cricket, England squared their Test series with India in commanding fashion at Headingley.

The Belgian Grand Prix proved something of a wash-out, allowing Max Verstappen to reduce world champion Lewis Hamilton’s advantage over him to just three points.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the weekend’s events in pictures.

The start line for the men’s 100m T64 round 1, heat 2 at the Paralympics in Tokyo
The start line for the men’s 100m T64 round 1, heat 2 at the Paralympics in Tokyo (Bob Martin for OIS)
ParalympicsGB mixed wheelchair rugby team wins gold in the final against USA
ParalympicsGB mixed wheelchair rugby team won gold in the final against USA (imagecommsralympicsGB)
ParalympicsGB rowers Lauren Rowles and, Laurence Whiteley win gold in the PR2 mixed double sculls in Tokyo
ParalympicsGB rowers Lauren Rowles and Laurence Whiteley won gold in the PR2 mixed double sculls in Tokyo (imagecommsralympicsGB)
Norway's Salum Ageze Kashafali won the men’s 100m T12 final in a new world record time
Norway’s Salum Ageze Kashafali won the men’s 100m T12 final in a new world record time (John Walton/PA)
Brazil's Paulo Guerra competing in the men’s high jump T47 final at the Paralympics
Brazil’s Paulo Guerra competing in the men’s high jump T47 final at the Paralympics (Thomas Lovelock for OIS)
Manchester United fans celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo's impending return to the club during Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win at Wolvesmier League – Molineux Stadium
Manchester United fans marked Cristiano Ronaldo’s impending return to the club during Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates his opening goal in a 5-0 win over Arsenal in front of the home fans as Jack Grealish joins him
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan celebrates his opening goal in a 5-0 win over Arsenal in front of the home fans as Jack Grealish joins him (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal's Granit Xhaka walks past beleaguered manager Mikel Arteta after being sent off at Manchester City
Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka walks past beleaguered manager Mikel Arteta after being sent off at Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea’s Reece James was sent off after handling on the line during his side's 1-1 draw at Liverpool
Chelsea’s Reece James was sent off after handling on the line during his side’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Craig Overton (right) celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Mohammed Siraj to win the third Test at Headingley
England’s Craig Overton (right) celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Mohammed Siraj to win the third Test at Headingley (Nigel French/PA)
India’s Virat Kohli looks dejected as he walks off the field during day four of the cinch Third Test match at the Emerald Headingley
India’s Virat Kohli looks dejected as he walks off the field during day four of the third Test at the Headingley (Nigel French/PA)
Stewards walk on the track during a rain delay at the Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, where only two laps were eventually completed
Stewards walk on the track during a rain delay at the Belgian Grand Prix, where only two laps were eventually completed (Francisco Seco/PA)
By Starlight ridden by David Probert wins the Cowslip Bank Fillies’ Handicap race at Goodwood
By Starlight ridden by David Probert won the Cowslip Bank Fillies’ Handicap race at Goodwood (Steven Paston/PA)

