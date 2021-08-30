Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021
Sport

Amad Diallo’s injury puts paid to Feyenoord move

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 11:33 am
Amad Diallo will not be joining Feyenoord on loan due to injury (Martin Rickett/PA)
Amad Diallo will not be joining Feyenoord on loan due to injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo’s proposed loan spell at Feyenoord has been scuppered after the teenager suffered a thigh muscle injury.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international was set to join the Eredivisie side to gain further experience following his move to United from Atalanta ahead of last season.

But the Red Devils have confirmed he will stay with the club to rehabilitate and is set to be ruled out for six weeks.

Amad made eight appearances for United last season, scoring his first goal for the club in the Europa League win over AC Milan at Old Trafford.

