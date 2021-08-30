Sport Amad Diallo’s injury puts paid to Feyenoord move By Press Association August 30, 2021, 11:33 am Amad Diallo will not be joining Feyenoord on loan due to injury (Martin Rickett/PA) Manchester United winger Amad Diallo’s proposed loan spell at Feyenoord has been scuppered after the teenager suffered a thigh muscle injury. The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international was set to join the Eredivisie side to gain further experience following his move to United from Atalanta ahead of last season. But the Red Devils have confirmed he will stay with the club to rehabilitate and is set to be ruled out for six weeks. Amad made eight appearances for United last season, scoring his first goal for the club in the Europa League win over AC Milan at Old Trafford. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Football rumours: Kieran Trippier joining United as Jesse Lingard leaves? 5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action Cristiano Ronaldo’s return will improve standards at Man Utd – Graeme Souness Donny Van De Beek will get chances at Manchester United – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer