Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Visually impaired footballer’s ‘magic’ goal wows spectators at Paralympics

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 12:58 pm
Brazil beat hosts Japan 4-0 in their Group A five-a-side football fixture at the Tokyo Paralympics (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Brazil beat hosts Japan 4-0 in their Group A five-a-side football fixture at the Tokyo Paralympics (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

A visually impaired footballer turned heads at the Paralympic Games after scoring a sublime solo goal.

Tiago Parana’s jinking run ended in a goal for defending football five-a-side champions Brazil against hosts Japan at the Aomi Urban Sports Park on Monday.

The Group A fixture saw Brazil win 4-0, but it was Parana’s effort which gave his side a comfortable two-goal cushion before two more goals added gloss to the score.

“What a run that is, that is magic!” exclaimed the commentator.

“Tiago Parana… that is joga bonito, it’s exquisite, it’s beautiful.”

The result means Brazil are guaranteed a place in the semi-finals – they have never failed to win the competition.

In football five-a-side players have severe levels of vision impairment, while they must also wear eyeshades during games.

The ball has a bell inside to alert players to its position, while players say “voy” when they have the ball to let others know where they are.

A guide can provide instructions either verbally or by banging on the goalposts during penalty kicks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal