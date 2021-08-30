Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wayne Routledge announces his 10-year Swansea career is over

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 3:59 pm
Veteran wideman Wayne Routledge says his 10-year Swansea career is over (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Wayne Routledge has confirmed his 10-year Swansea career is over.

Routledge scored 33 goals in 305 appearances after joining Swansea in 2011, less than two weeks before the start of their seven-year spell in the Premier League.

The former England Under-21 winger had previously played for Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Aston Villa, QPR and Newcastle, as well as having loan spells at Portsmouth, Fulham and Cardiff.

“Obviously this has been a long time coming,” Routledge said in a video posted on Instagram.

“I thought I would let you know that my time as a player at Swansea City has come to an end.

“I have loved every minute of it. The only thing I wish is that I had more time to do it.”

Routledge’s final Swansea appearance came in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Barnsley in May.

The 36-year-old was carried off with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and subsequently missed the Wembley play-off final defeat to Brentford.

With his Swansea contract up this summer, Routledge was offered a new deal but has now chosen to end his 20-year senior career.

Routledge said: “I have loved playing in front of everybody.

“I have loved my time at the Liberty and more importantly I have loved all the love I have received being in Swansea.

“It’s not the end. I will be around in some capacity. But for now, it’s more of a see you later.”

