Sport Chesterfield maintain perfect start with win at King's Lynn By Press Association August 30, 2021, 5:03 pm Chesterfield beat King's Lynn 2-0 at The Walks (Anthony Devlin/PA) Chesterfield maintained their 100 per cent start to the National League season with a 2-0 victory over King's Lynn at The Walks. The Spireites took the lead in the 16th minute when Kabongo Tshimanga tucked home a penalty after Kyle Callan-McFadden had brought down Liam Mandeville. Tshimanga added his second three minutes into the second half, tapping in after George Carline guided his header to the back post. A stunning save from Linnets goalkeeper Paul Jones prevented Carline from extending Chesterfield's advantage.