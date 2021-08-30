Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ten-man Bromley ease past Eastleigh

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 5:03 pm
Bromley hosted Eastleigh (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bromley hosted Eastleigh (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Bromley stormed to their first National League win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Eastleigh.

Andrew Boyce went close for Eastleigh in just the second minute but was denied by goalkeeper Mark Cousins before Michael Cheek headed a good chance wide at the other end.

Bromley went ahead after 25 minutes through James Alabi, who calmly slotted past Joe McDonnell.

Four minutes after the break Bromley had their second as Corey Whitely broke into the box and finished calmly.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after 68 minutes when Luke Coulson was shown a straight red card following a tackle and a brief skirmish.

But that did not stop Bromley stretching their lead through Cheek three minutes from time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal