Dover woes continue after Boreham Wood defeat

Boreham Wood continued their perfect start to the National League season with a 1-0 win at beleaguered Dover.

A Jake Goodman own goal made it three wins from three for the visitors while Dover – who began the season on -12 points – have lost their opening two matches.

Jamal Fyfield had the first half-chance of the match for Boreham Wood, volleying over at the far post, before the hosts forced Nathan Ashmore into a smart save to keep out Aaron Cosgrave’s strike.

It was Boreham Wood who took the lead four minutes before the break when Kane Smith’s low cross was inadvertently turned into his own net by Goodman.

The visitors continued on the front foot after the interval but Will Evans headed straight at Dover goalkeeper Josh Bexon.