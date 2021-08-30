Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021
Dover woes continue after Boreham Wood defeat

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 5:05 pm
Dover began the season on -12 points (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Boreham Wood continued their perfect start to the National League season with a 1-0 win at beleaguered Dover.

A Jake Goodman own goal made it three wins from three for the visitors while Dover – who began the season on -12 points – have lost their opening two matches.

Jamal Fyfield had the first half-chance of the match for Boreham Wood, volleying over at the far post, before the hosts forced Nathan Ashmore into a smart save to keep out Aaron Cosgrave’s strike.

It was Boreham Wood who took the lead four minutes before the break when Kane Smith’s low cross was inadvertently turned into his own net by Goodman.

The visitors continued on the front foot after the interval but Will Evans headed straight at Dover goalkeeper Josh Bexon.

