Weymouth get off the mark and end Maidenhead’s strong start to the season

Weymouth secured their first win of the Vanarama National League season after demolishing Maidenhead United 3-1.

Cameron Murray opened the scoring at Bob Lucas Stadium just before the half-hour mark after finding the bottom left corner with a sharp finish.

The lead extended to 2-0 at half-time after Tyler Cordner nodded in a 41st-minute corner and although Weymouth continued to dominate it was the visitors who scored next when Josh Kelly was on target just past the hour.

The Terras’ response was emphatic, however, as three minutes later Josh McQuoid scored after linking brilliantly with John Leslie-Smith.

Maidenhead finished with a flourish but it was too late to prevent a first defeat of the season.