Monday, August 30th 2021
Sport

Halifax pick up second win of season with victory over Altrincham

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 5:13 pm
Halifax beat Altrincham (Michael Regan/PA)
Halifax beat Altrincham (Michael Regan/PA)

Halifax secured their second win of the season with a 2-0 win over Altrincham in the Vanarama National League.

The breakthrough eventually came in the second half when Jordan Slew drove the ball into the back of the net to give the home side the lead.

It was Slew’s first goal for Halifax after joining in August from Morecambe, with the assist provided by Billy Waters.

It was the provider who turned goalscorer for his side’s second in the 84th minute to secure all three points for the hosts.

