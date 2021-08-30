Sport Wealdstone and Southend fail to break the deadlock at Grosvenor Vale By Press Association August 30, 2021, 5:19 pm Southend manager Phil Brown saw his side held to a goalless draw by Wealdstone (Steve Paston/PA) Wealdstone secured their first Vanarama National League point of the season after battling out a 0-0 draw with Southend. The Stones had the ball in the net with two minutes to go through Josh Umerah but the strike was disallowed because of a foul. Southend controlled the first half and created the better chances but their enterprise went unrewarded. A 2,151 crowd at Grosvenor Vale saw Matthew Dennis find the net in the 61st minute for the visitors but the effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up. Otherwise the second half was dominated by Wealdstone, who failed to capitalise on their superiority. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Halifax pick up second win of season with victory over Altrincham Weymouth get off the mark and end Maidenhead’s strong start to the season Saidou Khan nets on full debut as Chesterfield beat Wealdstone Shrimpers start National League campaign with a win at 10-man King’s Lynn