Wealdstone and Southend fail to break the deadlock at Grosvenor Vale

Wealdstone secured their first Vanarama National League point of the season after battling out a 0-0 draw with Southend.

The Stones had the ball in the net with two minutes to go through Josh Umerah but the strike was disallowed because of a foul.

Southend controlled the first half and created the better chances but their enterprise went unrewarded.

A 2,151 crowd at Grosvenor Vale saw Matthew Dennis find the net in the 61st minute for the visitors but the effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Otherwise the second half was dominated by Wealdstone, who failed to capitalise on their superiority.