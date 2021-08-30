Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Rashford steps up rehab, De Bruyne marks anniversary – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 6:10 pm
Marcus Rashford (left) and Kevin De Bruyne (Nick Potts/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 30.

Soccer

Marcus Rashford stepped up his rehab.

Harry Maguire toasted Manchester United’s record-breaking victory.

Ruben Dias was thrilled with his new Manchester City deal.

Kevin De Bruyne basked in his six-year City anniversary.

Daniel Sturridge is a fan of Son Heung-min.

Gary Lineker praised Raphael Varane’s language skills.

Oxford teased the big summer capture of Kane.

Paralympics

More medal success for ParalympicsGB.

With further wins celebrated.

Elsewhere in Tokyo.

Cricket

Emma Lamb joined the England squad.

Formula One

A new toy for Valtteri Bottas.

Williams’ George Russell was thankful to the rain-soaked fans after Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix was twice red-flagged.

McLaren remembered.

Golf

Sergio Garcia enjoyed his week in Maryland

