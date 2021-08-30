Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Gallagher hopes to emulate Mason Mount’s rapid rise to the top

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 7:07 pm
Conor Gallagher (centre) scored twice for Crystal Palace at the weekend (Jonathan Brady/PA)
England Under-21 star Conor Gallagher wants to emulate Mason Mount’s rapid rise to the top.

The Chelsea midfielder – on loan at Crystal Palace – feels Mount is the perfect example to follow.

Mount was a key player for England at Euro 2020, playing five times as they lost the final to Italy on penalties, despite being forced to self-isolate with Ben Chilwell after the pair came into close contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19.

The 22-year-old has also become integral to Chelsea under Frank Lampard and now Thomas Tuchel, winning the Champions League last season, and Gallagher is eager to follow his Blues team-mate.

“If I copy that pathway I’ll be buzzing. That’s definitely what I want. What he has achieved already is amazing,” said Gallagher, ahead of England Under-21s’ games against Romania and Kosovo.

“He is a top player and a top guy as well. Fair play to him and the other youngsters who have done it through Chelsea and England. I hope I can do that.

“I set myself small targets, not long-term ones but I don’t want to complicate things. I take it game-by-game and week-by-week. There are things I want to achieve and want to be but for now I am focusing on the present and the next game.”

Gallagher scored twice to earn Palace a 2-2 draw at West Ham on Saturday as he settles into life under Eagles boss Patrick Vieira.

The 21-year-old was relegated while on loan at West Brom last season but feels the education he received under Sam Allardyce will be as important as playing for Vieira.

He said: “It is different but that’s how it’s going to be through my career. Different managers, different styles of play. I was happy with last season with the experienced I gained playing under Sam.

“I like the football Patrick wants to play, it suits me and is one of the reasons why Palace was a good move for me. Hopefully it helps me to show what I can do this season.

“I’m still developing and improving, I had a lot of experience last season with West Brom, hopefully I can be a better player for it this season.”

The Young Lions travel to Romania for a friendly in Bucharest on Friday before opening their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign against Kosovo in Milton Keynes next Tuesday, new boss Lee Carsley’s first two games.

Gallagher added: “There are a lot of new players in the squad and it seems exciting with the new gaffer and coaches.

“It’s a new era and we’re really excited with the new gaffer.”

