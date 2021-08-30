Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulls out of England squad through injury

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 7:43 pm
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has pulled out of England’s squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers (Michael Regan/PA)
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has withdrawn from the England squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

The 24-year-old sustained a thigh strain during Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win at Brighton and will remain at Finch Farm to be assessed by the Toffees’ medical staff while Gareth Southgate’s 24-man national squad begin their preparations at St George’s Park.

Calvert-Lewin, who scored his third goal of the campaign at the Amex Stadium, has 11 England caps and four international goals.

The upcoming triple-header brings with it England’s two toughest-looking matches in Group I.

The Three Lions head to Budapest to take on Hungary on Thursday and face Poland in Warsaw after what is expected to be a Wembley cakewalk against minnows Andorra.

Southgate said he was “always going to pick the bulk of the squad from the summer” given their performances in the Euros and the importance of these matches, meaning there were not many major changes when the group was announced last week.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden missed out through injury, while Southgate said Ben White and Ben Chilwell were effectively ruled out by their disrupted start to the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nick Pope and Jesse Lingard were handed recalls to a squad that saw Patrick Bamford receive his maiden senior call-up.

The most surprising omission from the 25-man squad was Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who Southgate insisted was “in our thoughts” after his fine start to the campaign.

