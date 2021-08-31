Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe stays put but Hector Bellerin heads for exit

What the papers say

Kylian Mbappe‘s potential transfer to Real Madrid appears to be off, according to French outlet RMB Sport. The Spanish giants have made a concerted bid to sign the 22-year-old striker from Paris St Germain, but the transfer fee has become an issue. PSG are reportedly now looking to extend Mbappe’s contract beyond the end of this season. Real are, however, tipped to beat PSG to the signature of 18-year-old France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, Canal+ reports.

Hector Bellerin could be on his way out of struggling Arsenal to join Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo reports. The 26-year-old Spain right-back is a key target for the Catalan club, but the move might depend on whether Brazil defender Emerson Royal leaves the Nou Camp to join Tottenham. Barcelona and Spurs are deep in negotiations over Royal, who is valued at around £25.7million.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Adama Traore could be off to Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves forward Adama Traore is eager to seal a deadline day move to reunite with former manager Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham, according to Football Insider. The 25-year-old is said to be firmly on Spurs’ radar for the last day of the transfer window. To try to seal the deal, Traore has engaged Jorge Mendes, who is also the agent of Espirito Santo.

Wolves are also involved in the potential signing of Marseille and Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car, France’s Foot01 reports. The 24-year-old is seen as a potential boon for Wolves’ defence, but Marseille’s valuation of £12.9m could be a sticking point.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is a target for Leicester, according to reports (Alex Pantling/PA)

Callum Hudson-Odoi could be departing Chelsea for Leicester, according to football.london. The winger is said to have sparked the interest of Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers despite struggling for regular games under Thomas Tuchel. Borussia Dortmund have also approached Chelsea over the 20-year-old, seeking a year-long loan.

Jules Kounde: Chelsea will make one last bid to sign the 22-year-old France centre-back from Sevilla, ABC Sevilla reports.

Swansea City’s Connor Roberts, seen celebrating a goal, could be off to Burnley (Nick Potts/PA)

Connor Roberts: The 25-year-old Wales defender could be on his way from Swansea to Burnley, according to WalesOnline.

Ederson: The 28-year-old Brazil goalkeeper will be staying put after signing a new contract with Manchester City, The Times says.