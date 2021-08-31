Sport St Johnstone sign Ali Crawford on loan from Bolton By Press Association August 31, 2021, 11:00 am Ali Crawford, right, has returned to Scotland on loan with St Johnstone (Martin Rickett/PA) St Johnstone have signed midfielder Ali Crawford on loan from Bolton until January. The 30-year-old, who began his career with Hamilton, has not appeared for Sky Bet League One club Bolton this season. Crawford told St Johnstone’s official website: “This is a great opportunity for me and I thank St Johnstone for getting this deal done. “It’s now up to me to show what I’ve got. There is strong competition for places and I know I’m going to have to be at a high level to get into the side.” Crawford made over 200 appearances for Hamilton before joining Doncaster in 2018 and he moved on to Bolton the following season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jim Goodwin disputes decision to disallow St Mirren goal in St Johnstone draw St Mirren and St Johnstone still waiting on first win after stalemate St Mirren not banking on a St Johnstone Euro hangover St Mirren to take on St Johnstone without suspended Alan Power