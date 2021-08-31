Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Saido Berahino back in English football after joining Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 4:22 pm
Saido Berahino had previous experience with Stoke City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Saido Berahino had previous experience with Stoke City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Saido Berahino is back in English football after joining League One Sheffield Wednesday.

The former England Under-21s international – who has 12 caps for Burundi – has been playing his football in Belgium since leaving Stoke in 2019.

The 28-year-old forward began his career at West Brom before joining Stoke in 2017 and scored 23 goals in the Premier League.

Berahino joins the Owls from Zulte Waregem, who play in Belgium’s top flight, and spent last season on loan at Charleroi.

Berahino is the Owls’ 14th signing of the summer transfer window.

