Ronaldo returns, Murray jokes and Steyn retires – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 31.

Football

Manchester United made the big deadline day return for Cristiano Ronaldo official.

Leeds finally got their man.

📞 The call has been answered! pic.twitter.com/u9j9YG5FUT — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 31, 2021

Jordan Henderson committed to Liverpool.

An incredible journey continues… Thank you to all the fans for your support 🤝 @LFC pic.twitter.com/5ge8DPxrgU — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) August 31, 2021

Gary Lineker revelled in the transfer madness.

Don’t think I can ever recall a more bonkers and busy transfer window than this one. Imagine what it would have been like if all the clubs weren’t skint after the pandemic. 🤪 #DeadlineDay — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 31, 2021

Tiemoue Bakayoko was pleased to be back at AC Milan.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling read some fan mail.

Amazing to meet up with the @england squad and see some of the incredible messages we have received over the summer. Thank you 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙏 pic.twitter.com/cJ53Imieqm — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 31, 2021

The Champions League turned the clock back.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was away on international duty with Gabon.

Alex Greenwood was ready to take on Real Madrid in Champions League qualifying.

West Brom are joint top of the Championship but Valerien Ismael knows it is early days.

Cricket

Dale Steyn announced his retirement.

Tributes were paid to the South African.

The Best. ❤️ — James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 31, 2021

Legend! No greater fast bowler in all conditions! See you in the bush for a beer soon, boet! 💫 https://t.co/uoTXuq2S6t — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 31, 2021

I guess I’ll have to find another source of joy now! Congrats on an amazing career @DaleSteyn62 . Champion cricketer and champion bloke. Enjoy retirement 🏄‍♂️🎣 https://t.co/qhUYiJZAS6 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 31, 2021

Incredible memories and achievements! Happy retirement @DaleSteyn62 All the best in your next chapter! Respect ✊🏿 #Legend https://t.co/mM2OBrQIpe — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) August 31, 2021

Congratulations on a wonderful career @DaleSteyn62! It was always great playing against you. Hope you enjoy your 2nd innings as much as you enjoyed your 1st. pic.twitter.com/OhhlQEmC7I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 31, 2021

Congratulations on an amazing cricket career @DaleSteyn62 👏 A true legend of the game, best of luck on the next chapter 👊 pic.twitter.com/Ara6iGPFr4 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 31, 2021

Jonny Bairstow revelled in England’s victory at Headingley.

James Vince was back for another BBL stint with the Sydney Sixers.

England were ready to take on New Zealand.

Steven Finn bid a sad farewell to Middlesex.

Tennis

Andy Murray was still upset with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bazos to fly into space. Interesting. 🚽 🚀 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 31, 2021

Tsitsipas beat Murray in an epic.

Our 2012 champion always gives everything he's got on the court. See you soon, @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/EbfyEDJwgg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2021

Andy Roddick was in awe of the Scot.

Murray is such a legend. However, this turns out, the fact that he’s going after the number 3 player in the world after all of it is insane. He literally has a metal hip ….. respect — andyroddick (@andyroddick) August 30, 2021

Naomi Osaka was back at the US Open with some snazzy trainers.

Naomi's shoe game is always on point. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Oj2GJR239d — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2021

Paralympics

The amazing Dame Sarah Storey was still celebrating.

Yes yes yes yes! I couldn’t have asked for a better course & prep to make this happen! Thank you to everyone who’s been involved in my time trial project! It’s been years in the making, so it feels extra special this morning 🥇🤩 https://t.co/3PL7UMSZji — Dame Sarah Storey (@DameSarahStorey) August 31, 2021

Reece Dunn broke the world record in the S14 men’s 200m individual medley.

Games debutant Ben Watson also clinched gold.

Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall secured silver.

Couldn’t have given anymore today in the time trial with @Corrinehall so delighted to have won silver. It’s an upgrade from Rio2016 so perhaps a sign to continue to Paris#ImpossibleToIgnore @ParalympicsGB #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/M7AxxD1fvf — Lora Fachie MBE (@loraturnham) August 31, 2021

Couldn’t be happier with a silver medal in the time trial today ❤️ And sorry for worrying everyone when I didn’t appear in the post race interview, had a little bit of a headache so when off to get that sorted in prep for the road race, our final event on Friday @ 05:00 GMT 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/CNkkIS7Sgs — Corrine Hall (@Corrinehall) August 31, 2021

Olivia Breen claimed bronze.

Further medal swimming success for ParalympicsGB.

WE DID A THING. https://t.co/v9fqcaDh3m — Helen Scott MBE (@Scottie2507) August 31, 2021

Heartbreak for Fin Graham.

Well today was a tough one! Less than 3 seconds off a 🥉 in the TT! I am heartbroken to be so close yet so far! On the positive side though @BennyWatson89 rode an unbelievable ride to take the 🥇!! .Emotions have been all over the place but time now to focus on the road race!! pic.twitter.com/1FjZNzNgWt — Fin Graham (@FinGparacyclist) August 31, 2021

Another table tennis victory for Will Bayley.

TEAM EVENT 👌 Brilliant to get solid win over Australia 🇦🇺 semi final tommoz! buzzing to be playing with @paul_karabardak again. 6 Paralympic medals now and counting 👌🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/jjZTejyPIZ — Will Bayley MBE (@WillBayleytt) August 31, 2021

Jordanne Whiley also reached the semi-finals.

Proud of the strength I pulled out of myself to get the win today. On to the semis ♥️ pic.twitter.com/9BV6ayymMi — Jordanne Whiley MBE (@Jordanne_Whiley) August 31, 2021

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid reached the final.

Buzzing after todays win. Myself and the volley drop shot specialist @GordonReid91 are into the gold medal match on Friday 🇬🇧💪🏼@Paralympics @ParalympicsGB @C4Paralympics pic.twitter.com/BHInceW0sK — Alfie Hewett (@alfiehewett6) August 31, 2021

Impressive haul.

25 years, 7 Paralympics, 12 Paralympic medals, 8 x Gold 1 x Silver 3 x Bronze, 2 Sports 🏊‍♂️🚴🏻. Time to reflect on everything I’ve achieved so far. Starting to appreciate what I’ve done. #ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ceFysocNKL — Jody Cundy OBE (@jodycundy) August 31, 2021

Inspiration….what makes it worth it.

A local Japanese man just handed me this note shortly after I arrived at the track to compete. Win or lose, this is what it’s all about. This makes it all worth it. pic.twitter.com/tOk4LNrE39 — Sam Grewe (@samgrewe) August 31, 2021

5 years later 🗓 Different country 🇯🇵 Same Race 🏊🏻‍♀️ 🚴🏻 🏃🏻‍♀️ Same determination 🥵Both Paralympic Champions💪🏼But what I love most is how our friendship has blossomed 🤍–@gracenormantri It was an honour to race you! #paralympicchampions #paralympics #paratriathlon #friendship pic.twitter.com/9WyB6qcSXm — Lauren Steadman (@LaurenSteadman) August 31, 2021

How it started How it ended No matter the outcome, always have perspective. pic.twitter.com/WWa1LOL8uc — Ali Jawad (@AliJawad12) August 31, 2021

Gritting our teeth as we take those final few strokes of the Paralympiad! It really hasn’t been an easy journey but sharing it with these four and competing on the biggest international stage has absolutely been one of the greatest privileges of my life 🥇 pic.twitter.com/f2iIYDd1tY — Ellen Buttrick (@ellenbuttrick) August 31, 2021

Boxing

Ricky Hatton enjoyed his holiday.

Great time in Dubrovnik with the Mrs. What a place. Highly recommend it.👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/txlCIUQSLC — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) August 31, 2021

Headingley geared up for the Josh Warrington fight.

Work has begun to transform the @EmeraldStadium pitch ahead of Saturday’s @J_Warrington fight 🥊 Don’t miss this historic night at our stadium 🎟 Tickets https://t.co/hOTE3H72T2🥂To book hospitality email sales@leedsrugby.com or call 0113 2033 222.#LaraWarrington2 pic.twitter.com/5KNlB4zxk7 — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) August 31, 2021

MMA

Think we know who Conor McGregor wants next.

Now add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent. pic.twitter.com/ZvWN9vHvri — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Formula One

Anthoine Hubert was remembered.

A special person. A special talent. Forever missed. Always remembered.#AH19 pic.twitter.com/0oD2sc3aLD — Formula 1 (@F1) August 31, 2021

Remembering Anthoine Hubert, two years on from his sad passing. 🧡 #AH19 pic.twitter.com/eHxiJhJsaP — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 31, 2021