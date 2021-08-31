Leicester sign Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan deal from RB Leipzig

Leicester have completed the signing of Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig.

The winger joins the Foxes after midfield Dennis Praet moved to Torino on a similar deal earlier on Tuesday.

Lookman told LCFC TV: “I’m delighted to be here. It’s a great honour to be at such a big and amazing club with such a huge history and a quality group of players.

“The facilities are incredible. It’s pretty mind-blowing and I just can’t wait to get to work here. I think environment is very important for a player, so this is the right environment for me to work hard every single day and to help my craft be even better.”

Lookman, who started his career at Charlton, joined RB Leipzig from Everton in 2019, signing a five-year deal, after a previous loan spell.

He impressed on loan for Fulham last season, despite the Cottagers’ relegation from the Premier League, scoring four goals in 34 top-flight appearances.