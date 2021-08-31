Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Harry Kane says his conscience is clear after transfer talk

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 8:03 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 8:19 pm
Harry Kane says his conscience is clear (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane says his conscience is clear (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane insists he has a clear conscience after a summer move to Manchester City failed to materialise.

Kane looked set to head to the Etihad Stadium for a record fee earlier in the transfer window, having returned late to pre-season training as reports of a move rumbled on.

With speculation over his future rife, the England captain then posted on Twitter last week committing himself to Spurs for the foreseeable future.

Tottenham fans chanted “are you watching Harry Kane” as they beat City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season without their talisman in the team.

It remains to be seen how quickly he will be completely welcomed back into the fold in north London – but he has no worries about the events of the summer having an impact.

“No, I don’t think so,” he replied when asked if he was concerned his reputation could be tarnished.

“Anyone involved in the football industry knows the ins and outs and I was calm with the situation. It was between me and the club, when you know the truth and you know what is going on, your conscience is clear.

“I have had ups and downs and I know a lot of people who know I am a professional athlete and dedicate my life to this game. My focus moving forward is to win silverware at Tottenham and this year is no different.

“We have started brilliantly in the Premier League with three wins and we have a new manager. This is my focus. We want to win as many games as possible and get that trophy I have wanted all my career.”

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham have started the season well (Mike Egerton?PA)

Kane, who is set to skipper the Three Lions in their World Cup qualifier away to Hungary on Thursday night, said he is now fully focused on achieving his ambitions at Tottenham.

“I am pretty good at getting away from everything,” he told talkSPORT.

“After the final I was in England for a few days and then went on holiday for a couple of weeks and I was rarely on my phone. I know there was a lot of noise around me but I was calm.

“I knew the situation between me and the club. Everyone had their opinions but I am fully focused with club and country and looking forward to a great year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]