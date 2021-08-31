Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White joins Sheffield United on loan for season

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 8:40 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 11:17 pm
Morgan Gibbs-White has left Wolves to join Sheffield United on loan (Tim Keeton/PA)
Morgan Gibbs-White has left Wolves to join Sheffield United on loan (Tim Keeton/PA)

Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has joined Sheffield United on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old, who has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season and scored in Wanderers’ EFL Cup win at Nottingham Forest last week, becomes the third new signing made by new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Gibbs-White has experience of the Championship after a loan spell last season at Swansea, as well as winning the title with Wolves in 2018.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted to be in the door, all signed up and ready to get started. Coming here is a good opportunity to get game time and help the Blades get back to winning ways.

“I’ve watched the club, the style of play intrigued me and I’m here to get involved. I’m looking forward to playing for the new manager, his reputation and record speaks for itself at this level.”

Gibbs-White has made over 80 senior appearances for Wolves, 46 of which have been in the Premier League.

The Blades beat the deadline to bring in goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from Roma.

Olsen, who spent last campaign at Everton, will replace Aaron Ramsdale following the England international’s departure to Arsenal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]