Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White joins Sheffield United on loan for season

Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has joined Sheffield United on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old, who has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season and scored in Wanderers’ EFL Cup win at Nottingham Forest last week, becomes the third new signing made by new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Gibbs-White has experience of the Championship after a loan spell last season at Swansea, as well as winning the title with Wolves in 2018.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted to be in the door, all signed up and ready to get started. Coming here is a good opportunity to get game time and help the Blades get back to winning ways.

“I’ve watched the club, the style of play intrigued me and I’m here to get involved. I’m looking forward to playing for the new manager, his reputation and record speaks for itself at this level.”

Gibbs-White has made over 80 senior appearances for Wolves, 46 of which have been in the Premier League.

The Blades beat the deadline to bring in goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from Roma.

Olsen, who spent last campaign at Everton, will replace Aaron Ramsdale following the England international’s departure to Arsenal.