Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Nottingham Forest complete double signing in bid to turn their fortunes around

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 8:45 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 11:13 pm
Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton has made a double signing (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton has made a double signing (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Nottingham Forest have completed the double signing of Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager in an attempt to turn around their fortunes.

Chris Hughton’s side have failed to win any of their opening five games in the Sky Bet Championship this season to sit bottom of the table.

Forest have now moved to bring in reinforcements on transfer deadline day, signing Ojeda from Paraguay Premier Division side Olimpia on a four-year deal.

Hughton told the official club website: “Braian is a signing who will give us valuable competition in the central midfield area.

“He has a good profile as a young player who is keen to progress in the game and is an important addition to the squad.”

Full-back and Tunisia international Drager has also penned terms at the City Ground for an undisclosed length of time after most recently playing for Greek outfit Olympiakos.

Forest later announced the arrival of forward Xande Silva on a two-year deal from West Ham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]