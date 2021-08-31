Sport Stockport held to a goalless draw by Grimsby By Press Association August 31, 2021, 9:43 pm Stockport were held to a goalless draw (Dave Thompson/PA) Stockport were held to a goalless draw by Grimsby in the National League in front of 6,452 fans at Edgeley Park. Alex Reid wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring for the hosts, failing to adjust his feet when in front of goal, while Paddy Madden fired wide. Grimsby had a goal disallowed four minutes after the interval when John McAtee tapped home but Jordan Keane was fouled in the build-up. John Rooney fired over and Madden headed wide late on for Stockport. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Mason Greenwood makes Wolves pay for missed chances Ten-man Chelsea stand firm to earn draw with Liverpool Barrow boss Mark Cooper left frustrated by draw despite first-half red card Dean Smith unsure if Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez will report for Argentina duty