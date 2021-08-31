Stockport held to a goalless draw by Grimsby

Stockport were held to a goalless draw by Grimsby in the National League in front of 6,452 fans at Edgeley Park.

Alex Reid wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring for the hosts, failing to adjust his feet when in front of goal, while Paddy Madden fired wide.

Grimsby had a goal disallowed four minutes after the interval when John McAtee tapped home but Jordan Keane was fouled in the build-up.

John Rooney fired over and Madden headed wide late on for Stockport.