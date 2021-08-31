Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Odsonne Edouard completes switch from Celtic to Crystal Palace

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 10:04 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 10:05 pm
Odsonne Edouard has left Celtic to sign for Crystal Palace (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of forward Odsonne Edouard from Celtic for an initial fee reported to be £15million.

The Eagles were eager to improve their attacking options and manager Patrick Vieira will be pleased to secure the services of his countryman.

Edouard has signed a four-year deal with the Premier League club and links up with Said Aigoun, who worked with the striker at Paris St Germain and moved to Selhurst Park as development coach this summer.

He told the official club website: “I’m very happy to be here today. I can’t [wait] to start to train with the team and to play for this club.

“Scoring goals in the Premier League may be the biggest challenge in my career. But I’m confident in myself and my team-mates to be successful.”

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian – Premier Sports Cup – Celtic Park
Odsonne Edouard helped Celtic to the ‘treble treble’ in 2019 (Steve Welsh/PA)

Edouard progressed through PSG’s academy and spent time on loan at Toulouse before a temporarily switch to Scotland with Celtic in 2017 proved successful.

The Frenchman hit double figures and scored in two notable victories over rivals Rangers to help the club seal the treble.

After Edouard made the move permanent the following summer, he went on to play a key role in Celtic securing the “treble treble” on May 25, 2019 when he netted twice against Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

He would ensure more silverware in the following campaign, but despite 22 goals during the 2019-20 season it would ultimately prove a disappointing term for the team and on a personal level.

The 23-year-old will now get the chance to test himself in the Premier League and be tasked with trying to help a new-look Palace side get to grips with a more progressive style of football being implemented by Vieira, who has seen the Eagles score just twice across four games in all competitions this season.

