Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Paralympics day eight: Victory Rumary grabs archery bronze for Great Britain

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 7:26 am
Great Britain’s Victoria Rumary on the podium with her archery bronze medal (ParalympicsGB/imagecomms/PA)
Great Britain’s Victoria Rumary on the podium with her archery bronze medal (ParalympicsGB/imagecomms/PA)

British archer Victoria Rumary picked up a medal on her Paralympic debut by taking bronze in the W1 women’s individual event in Tokyo.

Having defeated Brazilian Rejane Candida da Silva and Italy’s Asia Pellizzari earlier on Wednesday, the 33-year-old was denied progression to the gold medal match by a 127-107 loss to Czech Sarka Musilova.

Rumary recovered from that setback to earn the final podium place at Yumenoshima Final Field courtesy of a 131-123 success against American Lia Coryell.

Rumary first took up archery as a 14-year-old, made her international debut six years ago, and came into these games ranked world number one in the W1 category.

There was a second bronze medal for Britain in the table tennis. The men’s class 8 team of Aaron McKibbin, Billy Shilton and Ross Wilson secured it after going down 2-0 in their semi-final against China.

Picture of the day

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games – Day Eight
Mitch Valize (left) of the Netherlands wins the Men’s H5 Road Cycling Race at Fuji International Speedway during day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics (Thomas Lovelock/OIS/PA)

Social media moment

Russian Chermen Kobesov has a special celebration after coming third in the men’s 400m T37.

Figure of the day

What’s coming up on Wednesday?

Individual boccia medals are up for grabs and Britain’s reigning champion David Smith once again has aspirations of being in the hunt in th BC1 event.

Sammi Kinghorn will be gunning for gold in the women’s T53 100 metres.

Britain also has medal prospects in the pool with Becky Redfern in the SB13 100m and Zara Mullooly in the S10 400m freestyle.

Badminton makes its Games debut, while the quad doubles tennis final takes place.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal