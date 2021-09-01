Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gordon Reid: Too much respect in wheelchair tennis to extend bathroom breaks

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 9:30 am
Great Britain’s Gordon Reid remains on track to retain his Paralympic wheelchair singles title (Joel Marklund/OIS/PA)
Wheelchair tennis star Gordon Reid believes he would be unable to show his face on tour if he took a bathroom break for as long as Andy Murray’s US Open opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Former world number one Murray said he lost respect for Tsitsipas following his defeat at Flushing Meadows after the Greek disappeared for almost eight minutes ahead of the fifth set.

He then took a second swipe at the tournament’s third seed by tweeting that his lengthy trip to the lavatory was double the time Amazon founder Jeff Bezos required to fly into space.

Reigning Paralympic champion Reid is on course to defend his singles title in Tokyo after setting up a semi-final showdown with world number one and home favourite Shingo Kunieda following Wednesday’s three-set win over Gustavo Fernandez.

Murray’s fellow Scotsman feels it is unlikely for there to be perceived gamesmanship of that nature in the impaired version of the sport.

“I don’t think so. Definitely not in the men’s division anyway, for sure,” said Reid.

“I think everybody has a lot of respect for each other and we play each other at almost every event.

“I don’t know if you’d be able to do that sort of thing and show your face the next time. Thankfully it’s not an issue for us.”

Gordon Reid in action
Reid is on course to defend his singles title in Tokyo (imagecommsralympicsGB/PA)

Glaswegian Reid initially feared his title defence was over without hitting a ball in Japan after a member of the GB tennis squad tested positive for coronavirus just a day before the opening ceremony.

That prompted the 29-year-old to make an emotional phone call home followed by a sleepless night.

He was eventually cleared to play but forced to follow a strict routine which included only leaving his room for matches and practice and not socialising with team-mates.

Those regulations ended ahead of Reid coming from 4-0 down in the opening set to defeat Argentinian Fernandez 7-5 3-6 6-1 in a repeat of his Rio 2016 quarter-final.

Alfie Hewett in action
Alfie Hewett has booked his semi-finals spot (John Walton/PA)

“This morning was the first time that I could get out and go to the food hall myself and not have it delivered to the room because it’s 10 days since the test,” said Reid, who has also reached a second consecutive doubles final alongside team-mate Alfie Hewett.

“I was pretty emotional because at that stage, him testing positive and us being around – not close contacts but still being in similar places for the last few days – was a scare.

“But it’s not been an issue so far so I’ve got no complaints.”

Hewett also booked his last-four singles spot, beating Frenchman Nicolas Peifer 6-3 6-4.

The Rio silver medallist will next face either Dutchman Tom Egberink or Spain’s Daniel Caverzaschi, ahead of a potential final rematch with Reid.

Also asked about comfort breaks in wheelchair tennis, the Norwich-born 23-year said: “They go to the toilet but it’s probably a bit different because of the medical needs that players have.

“If someone takes a bit longer you’re not sitting there going, ‘well you’ve taken seven minutes’ because of the needs they might have.

“I don’t feel like it is (abused) – not in our sport.”

