Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Britain’s David Smith retains Paralympic boccia title in Tokyo

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 10:22 am
Great Britain’s David Smith retained his Paralympic boccia gold (Tim Goode/PA)
Great Britain’s David Smith retained his Paralympic boccia gold (Tim Goode/PA)

British boccia ace David Smith grabbed his second straight individual Paralympic gold by battling back to retain his crown with a tense victory in Tokyo.

World champion Smith – title-winner in Rio five years ago – once again topped the podium in the BC1 class, getting the better of Malaysia’s Chew Wei Lun.

The 32-year-old, who sports a distinctive crop of red and blue spiky hair, slipped 2-0 behind following the opening end at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

But he levelled with consecutive one-point wins, before being left in tears after edging the decider to claim glory.

His 4-2 success brought Great Britain’s first gold of day eight of the Games.

Smith’s previous feats include team gold at Beijing 2008, as well as individual silver and team bronze in London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal