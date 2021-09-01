Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou feels Celtic squad ‘in good shape’ after busy transfer window

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 12:46 pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou pleased with transfer window (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ange Postecoglou has declared himself pleased with the way his Celtic squad emerged from a busy transfer window.

The late deadline-day addition of Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan from Tottenham made it 12 new additions to the Hoops dressing room which had been bolstered hours earlier by 22-year-old Portuguese winger Joao Felipe Jota, who joined on loan from Benfica, and 26-year-old Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who signed from Dutch side VVV-Venlo on a five-year contract.

It was also a busy day for outgoings.

French striker Odsonne Edouard moved to Premier League club Crystal Palace on a four-year contract, Ryan Christie joined Bournemouth on a three-year deal and fellow Scotland international Leigh Griffiths moved to Dundee on loan until the end of the season.

Postecoglou told the club’s website: “Everyone at the club has worked hard on making really good progress in this window and I am really pleased with the depth of quality we have managed to deliver.

“I think the squad is in good shape for the challenges ahead and I look forward to get working as a unit with the whole squad together, as one, after the international break.

“While so many players have come in, I would also like to thank the first-team guys who have moved on from Celtic, for their contribution to the club.

“Odsonne and Ryan are two players who have been fantastic for the club over a number of years.

“They wanted to look at new opportunities, I am sure they will continue to have very successful careers and I wish them well for the future.

“I also wish Leigh well on his loan spell at Dundee, where I am sure he will get back into some important playing time.”

Celtic chief executive Dom McKay said: “From the skill and experience the likes of Joe Hart and James McCarthy bring to the squad, to the flair of players like Kyogo (Furuhashi) and Liel Abada, this transfer window has been a busy period for the club with 12 new players joining Ange and our squad at Celtic.

“We have strengthened the squad in all areas of the pitch, with international-level talent, and while naturally disappointed to see some faces head in the opposite direction, we wish them every success in their next ventures.”

