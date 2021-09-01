Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian Baraclough backs Ali McCann to shine in Championship after late Preston move

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 1:22 pm
Ali McCann (right) has completed a move to Championship club Preston (Niall Carson/PA)
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has backed Ali McCann to shine in the Championship following his deadline-day move to Preston.

McCann took time out from preparations for Thursday night’s World Cup qualifier away to Lithuania to complete his move from St Johnstone.

Baraclough, who managed McCann in the under-21s before handing him his senior international debut last year, has long tipped the 21-year-old to make the step up to a higher level and has no doubts he will make it a success.

“At every level he’s played at he has done it with an assurance and a confidence in his own ability,” Baraclough said. “He’s never looked out of place.

“I expect him to go into the Championship and do exactly that. He’s a great young prospect and I expect him to learn. He will learn at Preston and enhance his reputation.”

Baraclough said the transfer had a minimal impact on Northern Ireland as they work towards Thursday’s qualifier, which already looks like a must-win contest with only one point taken from their opening two Group C fixtures.

Northern Ireland’s own medical staff conducted the tests required for the deal, with McCann completing all the formalities from the team hotel.

“When we first joined up we had a conversation about how we would do it if a move was going to happen,” Baraclough added.

“We made the medical people aware because obviously they would have to liaise with whatever club it might have been and I told him no one would be leaving the bubble.

“No one was going anywhere to sign for a club, it was all done from our hotel and that’s what happened and clearly Preston have been confident enough to rely on what our medical staff are seeing and I’m glad he was able to seal that move.”

McCann is in contention to start in Vilnius, particularly with Corry Evans among the players missing from the squad through injury, and Baraclough said he would approach the game with a spring in his step.

“You wouldn’t have thought – coming into this camp – that there was anything happening with Ali. He’s a very level-headed lad and I’ve known for a month or so something could happen,” he said.

“It took until right up to the deadline and finally something went through right on the deadline, but I’d known all day it could happen.

“Ali trained as normal that day and he’s been very level-headed and dealt with it great. He came down to breakfast this morning with a smile on his face.”

