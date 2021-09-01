Kim Little calls time on Scotland international career

Kim Little has called time on her Scotland career before the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualification campaign begins this month.

The 31-year-old Arsenal midfielder made her Scotland Women’s national team debut in 2007 against Japan aged 16 and went on to win 140 caps, scoring 59 goals.

Little, who started her senior career at Hibernian Ladies and who also played for Seattle Reign and Melbourne City, featured in all three of Scotland’s group games in the 2019 World Cup and scored the opener against Argentina in a 3-3 draw at Parc Des Princes.

She said: “Stepping away from playing international football is something I have been considering for a while and I feel now is the right time to make that change.

“I am proud of the 15 years I have spent representing the national team.

“I have developed and grown as a person through my experiences representing my country and know they will help me in countless ways in the future.

“Thank you to my teammates for being incredibly empowering and inspiring women.

“My most vivid and fondest memories are from being by your side on and off the pitch through good times and some challenging times, pushing for progress for the women’s game.

“I now look forward to supporting you all from afar and can’t wait to watch you perform and continue to improve the women’s game in Scotland, paving the way for more young girls to have a career as a footballer.

“I want to wish Pedro and the team all the very best for the up-and-coming qualifiers in September and for the rest of the campaign and beyond.”

Scotland Women’s National Team head coach, Pedro Martinez Losa said: “Kim has contributed hugely to the women’s game in Scotland and will go down in history as one of the best players to pull on the national team jersey.

“While it is obviously disappointing that Kim will no longer be available for international selection, I understand and respect her decision.

“It is now time for the next generation of players to follow in Kim’s footsteps and make their own mark with the national team.

“On behalf of everyone involved in women’s football in Scotland I would like to thank Kim for everything she has done both on the pitch as a player but also as a role model to young girls who have admired her and aim to follow in her footsteps.

“We wish Kim all the best as she continues her club career with Arsenal and look forward to welcoming her to Hampden Park as a supporter in the future.”