Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Djed Spence joins Nottingham Forest on loan from Middlesbrough

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 5:34 pm
Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence has completed a season-long loan move to Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old has made more than 60 appearances for the Teessiders, but had struggled to force his way into manager Neil Warnock’s plans for the new campaign.

A statement on Forest’s official website said: “Nottingham Forest are pleased to confirm the season-long loan of Djed Spence from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

“The 21-year-old right-back started his career at Fulham and was regular for the Teessiders last season, and has played more than 60 times for Boro since his league debut in December 2019.

“The signing has been approved by the EFL following the passing of the transfer deadline last night at 11pm.”

Spence follows deadline day signings Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager into the club as manager Chris Hughton attempts to turn around a dreadful start to the Sky Bet Championship season which has seen his side fail to win any of their first five league games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal