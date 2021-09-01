Jamie Vardy rebrands RNYFC as England prepare – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 1.

Football

England players were ready for action.

World Cup qualifiers. We’re ready to go. 💪🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/jgl8uvh55f — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 1, 2021

Manchester United and Chelsea basked in the glory of their deadline-day deals.

How excited are you to see Saul in blue? 🤩 Drop us a GIF! ⤵️#HolaSaul 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/wTXCdKHhxf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2021

Saul Niguez was ready for his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Jamie Vardy introduced the world to RNYFC.

Lionel Messi put the work in.

Jose Mourinho had the javelins out!

Marco Materazzi received a gift.

Liverpool went back to the very beginning…

#OnThisDay in 1892 we took to the pitch for the first time, against Rotherham Town 🔴⚽ pic.twitter.com/umGMpNdpkM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2021

A cool quarter of a century since David Beckham’s England debut.

Where it all began… 💫#OnThisDay in 1996, David Beckham made his debut for the #ThreeLions in a 3-0 win against Moldova! pic.twitter.com/hMBpKgNBUE — England (@England) September 1, 2021

A birthday in the Beckham and Shearer householdd….

Gabriel Jesus felt grateful.

Cinco anos desse dia mais do que especial em minha carreira. Um sonho de criança realizado e da melhor forma possível. 🙏🏻🇧🇷 Five years of this more than special day in my career. A child's dream fulfilled and in the best possible way. 🙏🏻🇧🇷#alômãe#gratidão#doperi pic.twitter.com/R8tnwqTovY — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) September 1, 2021

Troy Deeney was ready for his new chapter.

Paralympics

Today’s exploits in Tokyo.

What it means to be part of @ParalympicsGB ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8TkjkSqWRz — Gordon Reid (@GordonReid91) September 1, 2021

When you medal in your first Paralympics. Bravo, Victoria Rumary 🏹 🥉#ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/f2rq6P2n7R — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) September 1, 2021

Strong day on court with a QF win 💪🏼 Semi finals of singles coming up tomorrow 4th on centre court ❤️🤍💙 @Paralympics @ParalympicsGB @C4Paralympics pic.twitter.com/dpOaPyd3ZR — Alfie Hewett (@alfiehewett6) September 1, 2021

A bronze medal for my roomie! 😍🥉 so proud of you @Sam_Kinghorn ❤️ https://t.co/q63oRN1IfQ — Hannah Cockroft MBE, DL (@HCDream2012) September 1, 2021

Just your average Wednesday morning chatting to the Secretary of State @OliverDowden about our fantastic @ParalympicsGB team and experience at @Tokyo2020 Thank you so much @DCMS and @TNLUK for supporting us to realise our dreams and represent the county! #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/YMYkhFslGB — Ellen Buttrick (@ellenbuttrick) September 1, 2021

We need you all on Friday Great Britain and the world ! This is a rallying call! We need you to have our backs against China! We are hungry for more this time 🔥💪💪 last dance 💃 pic.twitter.com/qVWMcqxSwR — Will Bayley MBE (@WillBayleytt) September 1, 2021

Tokyo Hair Humidity Update:You know it's bad when even the on set hair and makeup professionals give you a bun 🤣 pic.twitter.com/g1vWKNfQEw — Stef Reid MBE (@RunJumpStefReid) September 1, 2021

800m time!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 Tomorrow morning I’m racing my second race of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games it’s going to be very exciting!! 800m Heats: 11:55 & hopefully 👇800m Final: 20:32(Japanese time) Tune in to see how I get on pic.twitter.com/yZlV4Oobsk — nathan maguire (@nathanmaguire2) September 1, 2021

A great welcome home.

WELCOME HOME! 🥇 🇯🇵 ✈ 🇬🇧 Our gold medal winning heroes are home after flying back from Tokyo. Can you spot the brand new accessory they're wearing around their necks?! #HistoryMakers #Champions #WheelchairRugby #ParalympicGames #TeamGB #ImpossilbeToIgnore pic.twitter.com/xq8dsUKcKS — Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby (@gbwrnews) September 1, 2021

Tennis

Novak Djokovic had kind words for Holger Rune after beating the 18-year-old at Flushing Meadows.

Much respect to Holger. We’ll see you back here again my friend I’m sure of it 🤝 @usopen #USOpen 📸: Sarah Stier pic.twitter.com/ZLLybr42jf — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 1, 2021

Cricket

Wasim Akram had a new haircut.

Me after 12 days in quarantine 😂😂😂 and I finally found my razor 🪒 happy now ? #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/uISKfE26Wi — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 31, 2021

Brett Lee paid tribute to the retiring Dale Steyn.

Congratulations @DaleSteyn62 on a phenomenal career. To consistently bowl 150kmph+ and swing the ball away on a good length made you world class! Outstanding competitor on the field and a gentleman off it. Enjoying retirement and stage two of your life 🎣 🎸 pic.twitter.com/BGoNWeAipI — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) August 31, 2021

While Shane Warne included him in his top-10 list.

No particular order my top 10 fast bowlers….. LilleeAkramMarshallMcGrath AmbroseSteyn HadleeThommoHolding Anderson — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 1, 2021

David Warner can sleep easy now.

Golf

Justin Rose picked up an award.

Boxing

Josh Warrington prepared for his big fight this weekend.

Jake Paul shocked everybody…

Updated status: I’m coming out of retirement — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 1, 2021

Formula One

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had fun with camera effects.

This is what happens when you leave @Charles_leclerc and @CarlosSainz55 together in a room 😂👀#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/zES7QuHwEm — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 1, 2021

Many happy returns Carlos.

Rugby League

John Bateman hit back at rumours.