Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jamie Vardy rebrands RNYFC as England prepare – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 6:02 pm
Jamie Vardy (left) and Patrick Bamford (Nick Potts/Mike Egerton/PA)
Jamie Vardy (left) and Patrick Bamford (Nick Potts/Mike Egerton/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 1.

Football

England players were ready for action.

Manchester United and Chelsea basked in the glory of their deadline-day deals.

Saul Niguez was ready for his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Jamie Vardy introduced the world to RNYFC.

Lionel Messi put the work in.

Jose Mourinho had the javelins out!

Marco Materazzi received a gift.

Liverpool went back to the very beginning…

A cool quarter of a century since David Beckham’s England debut.

A birthday in the Beckham and Shearer householdd….

Gabriel Jesus felt grateful.

Troy Deeney was ready for his new chapter.

Paralympics

Today’s exploits in Tokyo.

A great welcome home.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic had kind words for Holger Rune after beating the 18-year-old at Flushing Meadows.

Cricket

Wasim Akram had a new haircut.

Brett Lee paid tribute to the retiring Dale Steyn.

While Shane Warne included him in his top-10 list.

David Warner can sleep easy now.

Golf

Justin Rose picked up an award.

Boxing

Josh Warrington prepared for his big fight this weekend.

Jake Paul shocked everybody…

Formula One

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had fun with camera effects.

Many happy returns Carlos.

Rugby League

John Bateman hit back at rumours.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal