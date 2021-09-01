Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tammy Beaumont agonisingly misses out on T20 ton as England beat New Zealand

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 9:58 pm Updated: September 1, 2021, 10:22 pm
Tammy Beaumont struck 97 as England reached their highest ever T20 international score against New Zealand (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tammy Beaumont struck 97 as England kicked off their T20 series against New Zealand with a 46-run victory at Chelmsford.

The England opener was caught off the penultimate ball to fall agonisingly short of a second T20 international century, but her knock helped the hosts power their way to 184 for four.

New Zealand had not played since April and their lack of match practice showed as they were unable to get going in their chase, despite Amy Satterthwaite’s 43 from 31 deliveries.

England celebrate winning
Chasing 185 to win, the experienced opening partnership of Suzie Bates and captain Sophie Devine were dismissed cheaply.

Devine was lbw for two to the in-form Tash Farrant, who was brought into the side in place of Anya Shrubsole.

Katherine Brunt then struck soon afterwards, bowling Bates for just one to leave New Zealand four for two.

Suzie Bates is bowled
A low diving catch from Farrant dismissed Maddy Green to end a 48-run stand for the third wicket with Satterthwaite.

And England took regular wickets after that, with Satterthwaite ousted by Brunt who finished with two for nine from three overs.

Earlier, Beaumont was dropped twice and made the tourists pay with a brilliant 65-ball knock that contained 13 fours and a six.

She was in the middle for all but one ball of the England innings, eventually departing from the penultimate delivery as she was caught at third man looking for another boundary to bring up her ton.

Danni Wyatt had just started opening up when she was stumped for 14 runs from seven deliveries in the third over.

The home side had made a strong start, hitting 18 off their first two overs, and carried on from there, accelerating strongly after the halfway mark when they were 74 for two.

Amy Jones made a useful contribution of 31 from 15 balls before being stumped off Satterthwaite, with Sophia Dunkley scoring an unbeaten 23 from 17.

Dunkley was handed a lifeline when Devine dropped a straightforward catch which had looped up to the New Zealand international, one of many errors made by a visiting side lacking match practice.

