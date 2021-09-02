Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ellie Simmonds set to bring curtain down on Paralympics career

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 10:34 am Updated: September 2, 2021, 11:30 am
Great Britain’s Ellie Simmonds has competed at four Paralympic Games (John Walton/PA)
Five-time gold medallist Ellie Simmonds expects Tokyo 2020 to be her final Paralympics.

Great Britain’s opening ceremony flagbearer failed to win a medal in the Japanese capital after finishing fifth in Thursday’s S6 400m freestyle final, having successfully challenged her initial disqualification.

She previously came fourth in the SB6 100m breaststroke and fifth in the SM6 200m individual medley, with 19-year-old team-mate Maisie Summers-Newton claiming each of those titles.

Simmonds won a total of eight Paralympic medals across four Games, having made her debut at Beijing 2008 at the age of 13.

“I think this is going to be my last. I’ll go home and evaluate,” the 26-year-old told Channel 4 following her third and final race in Japan.

“I’m not just saying that because I’m gutted or anything like that. I knew going into these Games this was going to be the last. I don’t think I could go for another three years.

“I’m leaving it at the right time, I love it, I’ve absolutely had a wonderful competition and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for the support. I love the Paralympics and I love absolutely everyone on the team, it’s just been incredible – but I’m looking forward to going home.

“One thing about these Games is you don’t have your family and loved ones in the crowds. For me they’re like my comfort blanket, even though I’ve been going for so many years.”

News of Simmonds’ likely retirement came ahead of three GB medals at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, including a fifth career gold for Bethany Firth.

Northern Ireland swimmer Firth retained her S14 100m backstroke crown in a time of 1:05.92, with team-mate Jessica-Jane Applegate taking bronze, just over two seconds behind.

Firth, 25, has now won the event at three successive Games, moving her on to a total of eight Paralympic medals, having also picked up two silvers in Japan.

Meanwhile, Reece Dunn collected the fourth medal of his debut Games, adding S14 100m backstroke bronze to freestyle and individual medley golds and butterfly silver.

The 25-year-old touched the wall in 59.97, with compatriot Jordan Catchpole 3.23secs slower in fourth.

