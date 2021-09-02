Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newport could welcome back Matty Dolan to starting XI against Leyton Orient

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 11:34 am
Newport County captain Matty Dolan (PA)
Captain Matty Dolan could return to Newport’s starting line-up against Sky Bet League Two opponents Leyton Orient at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

Dolan made a 45-minute comeback off the bench in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy victory over Plymouth after being troubled by a calf muscle injury suffered on the season’s opening weekend at Oldham.

Timmy Abraham, meanwhile, is pushing for a starting spot after scoring against Plymouth, and teenage midfielder Aneurin Livermore is in the matchday squad mix.

But influential central defender Mickey Demetriou and forward Courtney Baker-Richardson remain sidelined.

Orient will be forced to make two changes, with Hector Kyprianou and Ruel Sotiriou both unavailable.

The pair received calls-up by Cyprus Under-21s this week and will sit out the visit to south Wales after they helped the O’s clinch a 2-0 win over Bradford last weekend.

Dan Happe (groin) and Aaron Drinan (ankle), deemed not fit enough to face the Bantams, will be checked on by manager Kenny Jackett.

Callum Reilly and Alex Mitchell signed for Orient on transfer deadline day and both are available to make their debuts, but Adam Thompson (ankle) and Paul Smyth (hamstring) remain absent.

