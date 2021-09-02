Carlisle boosted by new faces and return of regulars for Salford clash

Carlisle will have plenty of options at their disposal for the visit of Salford on Saturday after a busy end to the summer transfer window.

The Sky Bet League Two club brought in winger Jordan Gibson from Sligo Rovers on Monday for an undisclosed fee before Kelvin Mellor and Jonathan Dinzeyi joined on deadline day, with all three able to feature this weekend.

A 2-1 loss at Hartlepool on Saturday saw Carlisle’s unbeaten start in the division come to an end, but they were able to bounce back in midweek to beat the same opposition on penalties in the EFL Trophy.

Manager Chris Beech fielded a much-changed starting XI on Tuesday and is expected to recall a number of his regulars like Rod McDonald, captain Callum Guy and Tristan Abrahams.

Salford duo Ash Hunter and Matty Willock were able to return to action during the midweek loss away to Oldham after a period of isolation.

Both played 45 minutes in the 1-0 defeat in the EFL Trophy and could be part of the squad for the trip to Brunton Park.

Gary Bowyer’s side claimed a first league win of the season against Newport on Saturday, but it did not stop them being busy during the last two days of the transfer window.

Andy Smith joined on loan from Hull on Monday and Donald Love completed a move on a free transfer a day later, with the pair in contention this weekend.