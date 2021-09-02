Armando Dobra in contention to make his Colchester debut against Sutton

Colchester could hand Armando Dobra his debut when Sutton visit on Saturday.

The 20-year-old joined on a season-long loan deal from Ipswich on transfer deadline day and could make his first appearance for his new club at the weekend.

Boss Hayden Mullins will have to check on the fitness of Tom Eastman and Ryan Clampin.

Captain Tommy Smith has not featured since August 27 with a back problem but could return on Saturday.

Sutton will be able to call on striker Isaac Olaofe as they look to move off the foot of the League Two table and secure their first league win of the season.

Olaofe rejoined the club for his third spell there on loan, having played a significant role in their promotion-winning season last year.

Ben Wyatt could be pushing for a start after stepping off the bench during Sutton’s 2-1 defeat to Oldham as he continues his recovery from injury.

Sutton have just two points from the opening four matches.