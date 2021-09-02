Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Armando Dobra in contention to make his Colchester debut against Sutton

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 2:36 pm
Colchester could hand Armando Dobra a debut (Mike Egerton/PA)
Colchester could hand Armando Dobra a debut (Mike Egerton/PA)

Colchester could hand Armando Dobra his debut when Sutton visit on Saturday.

The 20-year-old joined on a season-long loan deal from Ipswich on transfer deadline day and could make his first appearance for his new club at the weekend.

Boss Hayden Mullins will have to check on the fitness of Tom Eastman and Ryan Clampin.

Captain Tommy Smith has not featured since August 27 with a back problem but could return on Saturday.

Sutton will be able to call on striker Isaac Olaofe as they look to move off the foot of the League Two table and secure their first league win of the season.

Olaofe rejoined the club for his third spell there on loan, having played a significant role in their promotion-winning season last year.

Ben Wyatt could be pushing for a start after stepping off the bench during Sutton’s 2-1 defeat to Oldham as he continues his recovery from injury.

Sutton have just two points from the opening four matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal