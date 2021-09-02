Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Groin injury keeps Christian Norton out of Cheltenham’s clash with MK Dons

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 4:02 pm
Injury has ruled out Cheltenham loan signing Christian Norton this weekend (David Davies/PA)
Injury has ruled out Cheltenham loan signing Christian Norton this weekend (David Davies/PA)

Cheltenham will not have new signing Christian Norton available for the visit of MK Dons due to a groin injury.

On-loan Swansea winger Kyle Joseph arrived on deadline day and is likely to be involved with the squad, while Watford defender Mattie Pollock’s chances have improved after he made his first appearance of his loan spell in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Defender Charlie Raglan (knee) is still a couple of weeks away from returning, while Grant Horton needs to be assessed after sustaining a foot injury in training this week.

Striker Kyle Vassell was a substitute in midweek after missing three matches with a minor problem but is not expected to start.

MK Dons are missing striker Troy Parrott as he is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Former Dons academy graduate Peter Kioso could make his debut for the club the full-back left in 2018 after joining on loan from Luton on deadline day.

Striker Mo Eisa remains doubtful to face his old club after being forced off with injury in Saturday’s win over Accrington Stanley.

Forward Max Watters is edging closer to fitness after an ankle injury but midfielder David Kasumu remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal