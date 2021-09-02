Derby transfer embargo updated with fifth rule breach over transfer payments

Derby’s transfer embargo has been updated by the English Football League with a fifth breach of its financial regulations.

The Rams were placed under a transfer embargo in July after breaking the EFL’s financial rules, leaving boss Wayne Rooney only able to sign free agents on a permanent basis this summer.

A fifth regulation that Derby have failed to comply with – default in paying transfer fee instalments – was added to the current list on the EFL website’s embargo reporting service on Thursday.

Derby refused to comment when approached by the PA news agency.

The four previous breaches included three relating to their failure to provide audited annual accounts and one of a default in payments to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

Derby escaped relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season after drawing 3-3 at Pride Park against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Rams then avoided a points deduction, which would have sent them down, when the EFL decided not to appeal against a decision to only fine the club for failing to comply with finance rules.