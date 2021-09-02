Abo Eisa and Lee Angol absent for Bradford

Bradford will be without Abo Eisa and Lee Angol for their home League Two game against Walsall.

Winger Eisa has made only one appearance for the club since arriving from Scunthorpe earlier this summer due to a groin problem.

Striker Angol has been ruled out for up to three months after tearing a hamstring in the recent home win against Stevenage.

Levi Sutton and Oscar Threlkeld could return to the squad after injury, but new deadline-day signing Theo Robinson is unlikely to feature.

Walsall’s deadline-day recruit George Miller is hoping to feature after joining on a season-long loan from Barnsley.

Skipper Joss Labadie (thigh) returned from a two-game absence as the Saddlers secured their first win of the season against Stevenage last week and should continue.

Defender Ash Taylor and midfielder Sam Perry and are among those pushing for recalls after dropping to the bench.

Midfielder Rory Holden remains a long-term absentee as he works his way back from a knee injury.