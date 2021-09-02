Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Abo Eisa and Lee Angol absent for Bradford

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 4:58 pm
Abo Eisa, left, is ruled out due to a groin injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bradford will be without Abo Eisa and Lee Angol for their home League Two game against Walsall.

Winger Eisa has made only one appearance for the club since arriving from Scunthorpe earlier this summer due to a groin problem.

Striker Angol has been ruled out for up to three months after tearing a hamstring in the recent home win against Stevenage.

Levi Sutton and Oscar Threlkeld could return to the squad after injury, but new deadline-day signing Theo Robinson is unlikely to feature.

Walsall’s deadline-day recruit George Miller is hoping to feature after joining on a season-long loan from Barnsley.

Skipper Joss Labadie (thigh) returned from a two-game absence as the Saddlers secured their first win of the season against Stevenage last week and should continue.

Defender Ash Taylor and midfielder Sam Perry and are among those pushing for recalls after dropping to the bench.

Midfielder Rory Holden remains a long-term absentee as he works his way back from a knee injury.

