Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Anssi Jaakkola set to be sidelined again as Bristol Rovers host Crawley

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 5:35 pm
Bristol Rovers goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola has been out with an Achilles injury (Nigel French/PA)
Bristol Rovers goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola has been out with an Achilles injury (Nigel French/PA)

Bristol Rovers are again set to be without goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola for the visit of Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.

The Finn is still troubled by an Achilles problem and manager Joey Barton has indicated Saturday’s game may come too soon.

It remains to be seen if Rovers’ latest signings Antony Evans, Junior Brown and Leon Clarke – all brought in before Tuesday’s transfer deadline – feature.

Defender Trevor Clarke is still out with a groin injury while midfielder Josh Barrett has now been released by the club.

Crawley could hand a debut to new loan signing Amrit Bansal-McNulty, who joined the club from QPR this week.

Summer signing Harry Ransom could also come into the reckoning having been an unused substitute at Charlton in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Midfielder Will Ferry is away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Town are also without a number of players through injury including Sam Matthews, Ludwig Francillette, Tom Dallison and Jordan Tunnicliffe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal