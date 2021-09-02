Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo and England Women celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 5:56 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has had plenty to celebrate (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 2.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his international goalscoring record.

The opponents reacted to their Ronaldo-inspired defeat.

Patrice Evra is excited to see Ronaldo back at Old Trafford.

It’s been 25 years since David Beckham’s England debut!

Virgil Van Dijk was back in a Holland shirt.

Patrick Bamford kept close to his Leeds team-mate.

Cricket

It was a night to remember for England Women.

Tennis

Could Andy Murray possibly be referring to Stefanos Tsitsipas’ latest lengthy bathroom break?

It was a special night at Flushing Meadows.

But the New York weather caused problems.

The journey wasn’t all bad for Sloane Stephens, though.

Some spectators were stuck.

Formula One

Kimi Raikkonen gets praise from a fellow world champion.

Golf

Could there be a Happy Gilmore-Rory McIlroy team up in the works?

Athletics

Usain Bolt was enjoying the UK countryside.

Boxing

Sonny Bill Williams eases the lockdown boredom.

MMA

The writing was on the wall for Conor McGregor.

