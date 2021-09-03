Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Paralympics day 10: GB passes triple figures in Tokyo

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 6:38 am Updated: September 3, 2021, 7:04 am
Great Britain’s Emma Wiggs celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women’s Va’a Single 200m (John Walton/PA)
A gold and bronze in the first running of the va’a discipline of paracanoe at the Games saw GB pass the milestone of 100 medals at the Tokyo games.

Emma Wiggs soared to gold with a personal best of 57.028seconds, more than four ahead of her closest rival, while fellow Briton Jeanette Chippington took bronze.

Chippington now has 14 medals across a 33-year career, with her first coming in the swimming pool in Seoul.

The medal tally was boosted on Friday with success at the Olympic Stadium, with Jonathan Broom-Edwards claiming gold for GB in the T64 high jump, his season’s best of 2.10m seeing him upgrade his silver from Rio.

And in the T20 1500m, Owen Miller claimed a shock gold after defeating world and European champion Alexandr Rabotnitskii, and Hannah Taunton claimed bronze in the women’s race.

Picture of the day

Great Britain’s Emma Wiggs was clearly delighted with her gold
Great Britain’s Emma Wiggs was clearly delighted with her gold (John Walton/PA)

Social media moment

There were a range of masks on display as the women battled it out for the F12 shotput title, with Florencia Belen Romer going for a raccoon and Assunta Legnante a tiger.

Figure of the day

What’s coming up on Friday?

A busy evening of athletics includes Richard Whitehead seeking a third consecutive 200m title, Jo Butterfield and Hollie Arnold defending golds in club throw and javelin respectively, and the 4x100m universal relay final.

