Football rumours: Will Real Madrid rebuild with Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland?

Real Madrid want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer next summer, Spanish outlet Marca reports. The LaLiga giants are already zeroing in on the French midfielder, 28, whose contract expires next June. Real are also aiming to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free from Paris St Germain after his contract expires at the end of this season.

Real are also keen on winning the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, Marca says, despite Manchester United having been installed as favourites in that battle due to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s pulling power. Chelsea’s hopes in that race are said by the Daily Mail to have suffered a setback owing to Haaland’s rumoured wage demands of £825,000 per week.

Could Serge Aurier be about to switch from Tottenham to arch-rivals Arsenal? (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Serge Aurier would be open to a move to Arsenal after ending his time with rivals Tottenham on deadline day, Sky Sports reports. The 28-year-old terminated his contract with Spurs a year early on Tuesday, and prospective deals with clubs in France, Russia and Turkey could not be finalised. Arsenal are among several clubs aware of the Ivory Coast defender’s desire to stay in England.

Chelsea came close to signing 22-year-old France defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla but the deal fell through, according to the Spanish Football Podcast. The Blues were willing to pay £47million for Kounde but Sevilla insisted they go to £68m to pay his full release clause, and Chelsea were not willing to budge. Kounde is now said to be furious at Sevilla’s management, and is not taking their calls.

Edinson Cavani, pictured, was one of five players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held onto in the transfer window (Paul Ellis/PA)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked five players from leaving the club in the summer window, the Daily Mirror reports. Full-back Diogo Dalot had been linked with a loan move to Borussia Dortmund, midfielder Donny Van De Beek wanted a loan spell at Everton, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial were linked to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, and Sweden Under-21 international Anthony Elanga had also wanted to go elsewhere on loan. While several want-away players were concerned about their match-time prospects given Ronaldo‘s arrival, Solskjaer stood firm as he sought to bolster his squad to try to finally bring silverware to Old Trafford again this season.

Kyle Walker-Peters: Southampton’s 24-year-old English defender is staying put for now, but Everton were making enquiries late in the transfer window, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Wolves may be set to sweeten terms for Adama Traore after he missed the chance to move to Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Adama Traore: Wolves are “revisiting” the 25-year-old winger’s situation at the club after rejecting two summer bids from Tottenham for him, Birmingham live says.

Mariano Diaz: The 28-year-old Spanish striker was set to join Valencia from Real Madrid but his agent said “something strange happened” to prevent the move, according to El Partidazo de Cope.