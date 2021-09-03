Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett take silver for GB in wheelchair tennis doubles

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 10:06 am
Great Britain’s Alfie Hewett (left) and Gordon Reid in action in the Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match at the Ariake Tennis Park during day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Friday September 3, 2021.
Great Britain’s Alfie Hewett (left) and Gordon Reid in action in the Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match at the Ariake Tennis Park during day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Friday September 3, 2021.

Wheelchair tennis stars Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett suffered further Paralympic heartbreak at the hands of French pair Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer following a dramatic three-set doubles defeat in Tokyo.

The British pair – beaten finalists in Rio – once again had to settle for silver medals at the end of a topsy-turvy encounter which the experienced defending champions snatched 7-5 0-6 7-6 (3).

Reid and Hewett overcame the setback of dropping the opening set to lead the decider 3-1 but could not capitalise before a tense tie-break went against them.

They will return to court at the Ariake Tennis Park on Saturday to face each other in the bronze medal singles match having lost semi-finals on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal