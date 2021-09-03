Harry Kite misses Forest Green clash

Exeter will be without Harry Kite when they host League Two leaders Forest Green.

The midfielder was sent off in the draw at Harrogate and he is suspended on Saturday. His absence could present the opportunity for new signing Kyle Taylor to make his debut for the Grecians after he joined the club from Bournemouth on a three-year deal.

Nigel Atangana is back in training after his hamstring injury, while Tim Dieng is also likely to be fit enough to be involved against Rovers.

Sonny Cox, Archie Collins and Josh Coley are making good progress in their recoveries and should be back in the squad soon, although Jack Sparkes (collarbone) is a long-term absentee.

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards expects to have an unchanged squad.

Edwards said a few players have had to be “looked after” following the Football League Trophy game in midweek, but there are no new problems.

Udoka Godwin-Malife (collarbone), Elliott Whitehouse and Opi Edwards remain out.

Jack Evans impressed at left-wing back on Tuesday night against Northampton and he will hope to keep his place in the team.