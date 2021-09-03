Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Will Bayley and Paul Karabardak take silver in table tennis team event

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 11:22 am
Will Bayley, left, and Paul Karabardak took silver (Handout photo provided by ParalympicsGB/imagecomms/PA)
Table tennis star Will Bayley collected his second silver of the Tokyo Games following defeat in the class six-seven team final alongside Paul Karabardak.

The British pair went down 2-0 in their gold medal match against China’s Yan Shuo and Liao Keli at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

World champion Yan had beaten Bayley in Sunday’s class seven singles final and once again proved to be a formidable opponent for the Strictly Come Dancing star.

The Britons were on the back foot having lost the doubles match 11-7 12-10 11-2 and were unable to fight back in the singles.

Bayley, who overcame a serious knee injury suffered on Strictly to be in Japan, made a strong start by taking the opening game against Yan but ultimately lost 3-1 overall, denying Welshman Karabardak a chance to take on Liao.

“He played really well but I didn’t take my opportunities and that is what sport is all about,” said Bayley.

“We had another chance in the doubles at 10-8 in the second but this is what it is all about and that is why they are the champions and we’re not. You have to take those chances especially against China.”

