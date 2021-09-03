Will Bayley and Paul Karabardak take silver in table tennis team event

Table tennis star Will Bayley collected his second silver of the Tokyo Games following defeat in the class six-seven team final alongside Paul Karabardak.

The British pair went down 2-0 in their gold medal match against China’s Yan Shuo and Liao Keli at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

World champion Yan had beaten Bayley in Sunday’s class seven singles final and once again proved to be a formidable opponent for the Strictly Come Dancing star.

2 silvers for me at @tokyo2020 I’m proud. I promise you all I will be back and beat Yan in @paris2024 ! Today is for @paul_karabardak I’m so so proud of this Welsh machine ❤️🇬🇧 its been the hardest of roads after my ACL injury but I’m back 💪🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/bSznDRbCuC — Will Bayley MBE (@WillBayleytt) September 3, 2021

The Britons were on the back foot having lost the doubles match 11-7 12-10 11-2 and were unable to fight back in the singles.

Bayley, who overcame a serious knee injury suffered on Strictly to be in Japan, made a strong start by taking the opening game against Yan but ultimately lost 3-1 overall, denying Welshman Karabardak a chance to take on Liao.

“He played really well but I didn’t take my opportunities and that is what sport is all about,” said Bayley.

“We had another chance in the doubles at 10-8 in the second but this is what it is all about and that is why they are the champions and we’re not. You have to take those chances especially against China.”