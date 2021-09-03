Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England’s Jack Grealish earns Gareth Southgate praise for performance in Hungary

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 1:10 pm
Jack Grealish (pictured) earned England boss Gareth Southgate’s praise after the Hungary win (Attila Trenka/PA)
Gareth Southgate praised Jack Grealish after bringing the £100million man into his England team for Thursday’s comfortable World Cup qualification victory in Hungary.

On a night marred by racism from the Puskas Arena stands, the Three Lions kept their heads and ran out 4-0 winners to maintain their winning start to Group I.

Just 53 days on from the penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Southgate named 10 of the side who started at Wembley on July 11.

Grealish was the only player to come into the team and the new Manchester City signing caught the eye with an impressive display.

Asked if he was happy with Grealish’s ability to create chances, the England boss replied: “Yes, absolutely.

“But also the angles of his pressing and the way he chased the ball down because that helped us to turn the ball over high up the pitch.

“We know that when he is in possession of the ball he has got that ability to find a pass when he is on the run and take people out of the game individually – so I thought his performance was very, very good.”

England players celebrate their win
Jack Grealish (right) and England celebrated a 4-0 win on Thursday night (Zsolt Szigetvar/AP)

On a difficult night, with no travelling supporters officially among the capacity crowd, England’s pre-match taking of the knee in the now-familiar anti-racism and discrimination stance was roundly jeered.

During the second-half, monkey chants could then be heard, reportedly aimed in the direction of Raheem Sterling – who opened the scoring – and substitute Jude Bellingham.

Southgate praised the way his players dealt with the hostility from the fans but was also delighted with the way they dominated a team who had held France and Germany to draws here during the group stages of Euro 2020.

“I think we played very well, the players have really applied themselves well,” he added.

“Their pressing when we lost the ball was excellent right through the team and they were on the front foot, winning any balls that were played up to the opposition’s forwards so we made it difficult for them to get out and breathe in the game.

“Then in the main we used the ball very well, a couple of times a little bit of sloppy play, but it looked like the only way they were going to score was a counter-attack or a foul conceded from a counter-attack.

“But I was really pleased with the level and the players deserve huge credit for that.”

