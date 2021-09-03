Defender Dan Csoka misses Wimbledon’s meeting with Oxford due to Hungary call

Wimbledon are set to welcome Oxford without defender Dan Csoka who is away on international duty.

The 21-year-old made his first appearance for Hungary’s under-21 side in a 2-1 loss to Israel in their UEFA Under-21 qualifier.

Jack Rudoni came on as a second-half substitute to score the equaliser against Ipswich last week and will be hoping to start this weekend.

Ben Henighan, who scored on his last outing, is expected to line up in central defence alongside Will Nightingale once again.

Oxford will travel to Plough Lane without midfielder Marcus McGuane.

The 22-year-old is out with a hip injury and is expected to be replaced by Herbie Kane.

Gavin Whyte will not feature for the U’s after his international call-up with Northern Ireland.

Billy Bodin is set to step up his recovery next week and will not be available. The trip to Wimbledon may come too soon for Sam Long who is hoping to be available for the home game against Wycombe next Saturday.