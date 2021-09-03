Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Defender Dan Csoka misses Wimbledon’s meeting with Oxford due to Hungary call

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 2:16 pm
Dan Csoka will not be available for AFC Wimbledon (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Dan Csoka will not be available for AFC Wimbledon (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Wimbledon are set to welcome Oxford without defender Dan Csoka who is away on international duty.

The 21-year-old made his first appearance for Hungary’s under-21 side in a 2-1 loss to Israel in their UEFA Under-21 qualifier.

Jack Rudoni came on as a second-half substitute to score the equaliser against Ipswich last week and will be hoping to start this weekend.

Ben Henighan, who scored on his last outing, is expected to line up in central defence alongside Will Nightingale once again.

Oxford will travel to Plough Lane without midfielder Marcus McGuane.

The 22-year-old is out with a hip injury and is expected to be replaced by Herbie Kane.

Gavin Whyte will not feature for the U’s after his international call-up with Northern Ireland.

Billy Bodin is set to step up his recovery next week and will not be available. The trip to Wimbledon may come too soon for Sam Long who is hoping to be available for the home game against Wycombe next Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal