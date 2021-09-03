Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021
ECB security measures under question after latest ‘Jarvo’ pitch invasion

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 3:28 pm
Pitch invader ‘Jarvo’ bumped into England batsman Jonny Bairstow at the Kia Oval (Adam Davy/PA)
The England and Wales Cricket Board’s security arrangements are under question after pitch invader ‘Jarvo’ collided with Jonny Bairstow on day two of the fourth LV= Insurance Test against India.

YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis has now breached the field of play in each of the last three Tests while wearing full whites.

Some Indian players were seen laughing when he joined them on the field at Lord’s but his subsequent appearances at Headingley and now the Kia Oval have raised questions about safety measures.

The pitch invader attempted to send down a delivery after running on to the field of play.
The pitch invader attempted to send down a delivery after running on to the field of play (Adam Davy/PA)

He took his involvement a step further on Friday morning, running on with a ball and hurling it awkwardly down the pitch before bashing into the unsuspecting Bairstow at the non-striker’s end.

Bairstow was clearly surprised and the physical nature of the incident means questions will surely be asked about the suitability of current stewarding policies.

India captain Virat Kohli appeared agitated by the latest episode and was seen in conversation with umpires shortly afterwards.

Jarvis was last seen being escorted from the ground to a chorus of boos from the stands. The ECB has been contacted for comment.

